Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 12,850 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,850 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,601,000 after purchasing an additional 46,664 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,251,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $320.58 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.38.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

