Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,551 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $53.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.