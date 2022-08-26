Cambridge Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 43,916.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,641 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Paycom Software by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 22.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $374.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $328.90 and a 200 day moving average of $318.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 95.20, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Paycom Software to $339.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

