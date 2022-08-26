Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 480,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,835,000 after purchasing an additional 64,736 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,155,000 after buying an additional 378,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.91. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $131.43.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
