Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock opened at $438.51 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $355.37 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.75.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.73.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

