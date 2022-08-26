Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 58,817 shares during the period. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $2,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.79.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average is $94.40. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

