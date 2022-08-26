Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after purchasing an additional 766,425 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $702,569,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,507,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $650,783,000 after buying an additional 313,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $112.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.65. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $54.42 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $144.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.84.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

