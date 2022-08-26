Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,253 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,732,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $297,284,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after buying an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.5 %

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day moving average is $113.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.