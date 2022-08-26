Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 11,363 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. owned about 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,785,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,972,000 after purchasing an additional 860,968 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,268,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,203,000 after purchasing an additional 575,568 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,240,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 513,630 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,920,000 after purchasing an additional 461,512 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 385,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EAGG opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $55.91.

