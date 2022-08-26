Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134,253 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $33,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 189.1% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 32,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 20,980 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,013 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,414,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 241,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $102.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.78. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.99 and a 1 year high of $117.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

