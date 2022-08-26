Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,746 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $29,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 354,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,833,000 after purchasing an additional 122,126 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 240,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,919,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,971,000. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,333,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JPST opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19.

