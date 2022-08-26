Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,025 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $30,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $200.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $233.55. The company has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

