Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.62% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $26,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,956,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

AOA opened at $63.17 on Friday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $73.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.33.

About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

