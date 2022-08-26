Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $27,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after buying an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after buying an additional 1,610,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after buying an additional 951,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,364,000 after buying an additional 924,180 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

IBM opened at $133.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.43 and a 200 day moving average of $132.81.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

