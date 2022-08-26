Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 106,119 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,119 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $28,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $90.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.16. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

