Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $40.20 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,091,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,771 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Gold Trust worth $40,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,390,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,209,000 after buying an additional 40,665 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 97.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $2,069,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 18,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

