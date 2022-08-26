Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $35.64 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $35,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EFA opened at $64.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

