Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,049 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,161 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $31,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 411,525 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $48,708,000 after purchasing an additional 57,545 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,099,963 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $721,992,000 after buying an additional 50,118 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 137,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,265,000 after buying an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $105.89 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.12. The firm has a market cap of $185.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.