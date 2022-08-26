Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Gap Down to $20.52

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.52, but opened at $19.79. Cambium Networks shares last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 228 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

The firm has a market cap of $530.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.22, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 883.8% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 397,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 356,784 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 235,750 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,183,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 184,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

