Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.00 million-$76.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.93 million. Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.46-$0.89 EPS.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.52. 28,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.22, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.53 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue was down 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMBM shares. TheStreet upgraded Cambium Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

