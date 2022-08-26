Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a growth of 2,307.6% from the July 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calyxt

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calyxt stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) by 2,715.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.18% of Calyxt worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT remained flat at $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 125,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,585. The company has a market cap of $10.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $4.43.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

