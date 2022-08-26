Bytecoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $46,131.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $9.43 million and $46,131.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.85 or 0.00702282 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.