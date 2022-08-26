BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.08-$3.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE BWXT traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.55. 2,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,467. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.49. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Articles

