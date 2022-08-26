Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Burlington Stores updated its Q3 guidance to $0.36-0.66 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.70-4.30 EPS.
Burlington Stores Stock Down 10.2 %
Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $147.01 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $324.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on BURL. Barclays decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Further Reading
