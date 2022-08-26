Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Burlington Stores updated its Q3 guidance to $0.36-0.66 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.70-4.30 EPS.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $147.01 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $324.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BURL. Barclays decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Burlington Stores

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 84.0% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

