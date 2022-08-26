BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

BTU Protocol (BTU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular exchanges. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.52 million and $8.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004843 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003766 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00128190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00032103 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00082661 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.