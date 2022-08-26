BSClaunch Price Hits $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (BSL)

BSClaunch (BSL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. BSClaunch has a total market capitalization of $14,804.46 and $998.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSClaunch coin can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BSClaunch has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004842 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002153 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00806223 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016962 BTC.
BSClaunch Profile
BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg.
Buying and Selling BSClaunch
Receive News & Updates for BSClaunch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSClaunch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.