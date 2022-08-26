Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brunello Cucinelli from €34.00 ($34.69) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

Brunello Cucinelli Trading Down 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:BCUCY traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.35. 246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $37.85.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.