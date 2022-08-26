Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance
Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $19.20.
About Brookfield Property Partners
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.