Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,341,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,510 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 5.0% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $75,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 111,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 400,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAM traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.51. 41,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.83. The firm has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $2,883,815.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,227,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,410,126.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

