Brokerages Set Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Price Target at $12.57

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

SHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of SHO stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.