Brokerages Set SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Price Target at GBX 1,328.29

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,328.29 ($16.05).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGRO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($18.85) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andy Harrison bought 40,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 988 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £397,166.12 ($479,901.06).

SEGRO Stock Down 0.0 %

SEGRO Cuts Dividend

SGRO stock opened at GBX 980.20 ($11.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 946.80 ($11.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,508 ($18.22). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,028.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,163.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 8.10 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading

