Brokerages Set R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Target Price at $30.80

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $23.75 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 131.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,792,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,749,680.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,792,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,749,680.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $113,620.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 449,056 shares of company stock valued at $11,267,189 in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 196,427 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 27.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 410,038 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 89,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 31.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,251,429 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 296,280 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

