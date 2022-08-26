Brokerages Set Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Target Price at $47.83

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

NYSE HRL opened at $51.44 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,613,000 after buying an additional 2,463,310 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,744,430 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $57,529,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,410,000 after buying an additional 1,079,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after buying an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

