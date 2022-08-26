Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,914 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $33,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.3 %
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.