Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,914 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $33,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

