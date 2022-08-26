Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Increased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

