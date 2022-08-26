Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Brinker International updated its FY23 guidance to $2.45-2.85 EPS.

Brinker International Stock Down 7.8 %

EAT traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.39. The company had a trading volume of 75,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,225. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $55.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Brinker International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 163.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $419,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Brinker International

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.84.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

