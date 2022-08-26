Boston Family Office LLC Sells 400 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $224,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after buying an additional 460,615 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,614,000 after buying an additional 408,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $168.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.