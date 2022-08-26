Boston Family Office LLC Invests $415,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DG opened at $246.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

