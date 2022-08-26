Boston Family Office LLC Increases Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 27.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $1,844,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,060,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,664,000 after acquiring an additional 234,765 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 110.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 92.1% during the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 24,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,981 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TWLO. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $75.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.48 and a 12 month high of $373.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,349 shares of company stock worth $1,128,148. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

