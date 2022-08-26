Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Hits New 1-Year High at $99.32

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.32 and last traded at $98.68, with a volume of 33145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $4,459,056.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,459,056.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $475,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,699.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,653 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,570.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 864,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,088,000 after purchasing an additional 831,832 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $56,664,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 166.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 900,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,077,000 after buying an additional 562,566 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,511,000 after buying an additional 406,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,615,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,877,000 after purchasing an additional 386,395 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading

