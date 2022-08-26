BonFi (BNF) Price Down 23.2% This Week

BonFi (BNF) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. BonFi has a market cap of $32,985.08 and approximately $35.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BonFi has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004843 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003766 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00128190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00032103 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00082661 BTC.

BonFi Coin Profile

BonFi (CRYPTO:BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official website is bon.finance. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg.

BonFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

