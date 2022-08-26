BOMB Hits Market Cap of $220,399.44 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $220,399.44 and approximately $129,458.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001196 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,681.90 or 0.99960692 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00057998 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025552 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,169 coins and its circulating supply is 890,381 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

BOMB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

