BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE DHF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.41. 7,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,434. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $3.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 220,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at about $64,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

