BMO Capital Markets Lowers CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$33.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.64% from the stock’s current price.

CAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.35.

Shares of TSE CAE traded down C$1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$25.26. The company had a trading volume of 466,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,391. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.61. CAE has a one year low of C$25.16 and a one year high of C$42.43. The stock has a market cap of C$8.03 billion and a PE ratio of 84.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$941.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

