BMO Capital Markets Lowers CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$33.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.64% from the stock’s current price.
CAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.35.
CAE Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of TSE CAE traded down C$1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$25.26. The company had a trading volume of 466,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,391. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.61. CAE has a one year low of C$25.16 and a one year high of C$42.43. The stock has a market cap of C$8.03 billion and a PE ratio of 84.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
Featured Articles
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.