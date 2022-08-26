Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $1.90 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.2 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

