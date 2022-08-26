Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. Barclays lowered their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.22.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE opened at $168.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.45 and its 200-day moving average is $156.92. The stock has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

