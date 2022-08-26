Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 37,078 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 393.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 37,078 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.