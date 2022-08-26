Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 134,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,093,000 after buying an additional 297,485 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 27,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

