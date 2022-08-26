Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 115.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,692 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,775,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,874,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,855,000 after acquiring an additional 484,696 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 852.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,192,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,132,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,547,000 after acquiring an additional 141,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $35.91 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

