Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,978 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,198,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.